    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer SHOCKS fans by flaunting assets in BOLD bikini, attires (PICTURES)

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikini attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's latest photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of bikinis and attires, wherein she showed off her breasts, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa captures the attention of her fans as she flaunts her breasts and toned stomach in a racy white printed thin stringed bra and bottoms with wet hairdo.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa posted this photo on her Instagram story a few hours back where she is totally burning the social media in this sizzling silver bikini that shows off her breasts and bust area to fans.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and drop-dead-gorgeous in this yellow silk material flowy Kaftan attire that flaunts her booty and sexy back to fans on social media.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy siren and ravishing as she channels her inner beach belle and gives a sultry pose inside the swimming pool flaunting her booty and bust area in a sizzling red and black halter neck bikini.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and a sight to behold in a bold silver bikini and bottoms as she sits down sexily on a beach chair with an adorable yet sexy look and closed eyes.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sizzling hot and sensational as she serves a dose of alluring looks to her fans in this totally wet stomach-baring photo in a black sexy bottom that flaunts her thighs and abs.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks scintillating hot and sexy siren as she dropped this photo in which she is flaunting her curvy booty covered in white sand and has kept her right hand on her stomach expertly hiding her face and upper body. She is wearing a maroon thin-stringed bottom here.

