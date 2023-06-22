Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Fashion influencer makes fans sweat by flaunting cleavage in BOLD bikinis

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days in a Bikini and other sizzling outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here are times when social media influencer Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and risque collection of sizzling bikini attires wherein she has flaunted her cleavage and luscious body.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks alluring and adorable in this sizzling avatar by donning a pale lavender-coloured thin-stringed bikini with bottoms of the same colour as she smiles radiantly.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa amplifies the temperature and fashion element to the next level in her bold avatar by donning a racy black bikini and thin-stringed bottoms with the backdrop of azure blue beach waters and blue skies.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa goes bold and daring by flaunting her cleavage and toned abs in a risque black metallic chained halter-neck racy bikini ensemble with black belted bottoms which is irresistible.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa gives her fans a delectable and sizzling view of her breasts and cleavage as she dons a cream-coloured open see-through sleeveless top with black highlighted hairs.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sensational and stunning as she goes confident and turns the tables in her bold avatar wearing an open blue shirt that gives a glimpse at her breasts and cleavage alongside her toned abs.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks breath-taking and literally is a sight to behold as she lies down on a beach lounging chair with her eyes closed in a sizzling white coloured bikini with bottoms. She is flaunting her booty in this photo.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa elevates the hotness and sizzles on social media with her luscious body, cleavage and curves in a white-coloured bikini with thin stringed bottoms in this picture as she stands with eyes closed.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks drop-dead gorgeous and tempting seductress in this sexy avatar, where she dons a white-coloured knotted bikini and bottoms and flaunts her abs and booty.

