Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when fashion model flaunted ASSETS in SIZZLING Bikinis

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Something about Mia Khalifa keeps everyone on her toes. You want to watch her Instagram feed full of captivating and tempting pictures and videos of herself enjoying the best of her days as she soaks in the sun and sets Instagram ablaze with her luscious curves and assets in the sexiest bikinis and risque attires. A detailed glance at Mia Khalifa's photos can make fans drool at her luscious curves and assets.

    article_image1

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Whether because she has a fierce passion for Washington or because of her sultry hot pics and videos. Here is a glimpse at the times when fashion icon and model Mia Khalifa just upped the heat on the 'gram with her assorted and sexy collection of searing-hot bikinis and attires wherein she showed off her assets, booty and luscious body. Mia Khalifa was recently also featured in Vogue, making her the most popular and globally loved fashion influencer who made it to Vogue UK. Besides, she keeps making waves as a globally prominent model and influencer.

    article_image2

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks stunning and flaunts her breasts in a sizzling black stringed bikini with wet black hair, which is sensational and she flashes a radiant smile in the picture.

    article_image3

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks gorgeous in a shimmery dark forest green coloured bikini. She flaunts her cleavage and assets to fans in this look.

    article_image4

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa captures the attention of her fans as she flaunts her breasts and toned stomach in a racy white printed thin stringed bra and bottoms with wet hairdo.

    article_image5

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa is totally burning social media in this sizzling silver bikini that shows off her breasts and bust area to fans.

    article_image6

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks sexy siren and ravishing as she channels her inner beach belle and gives a sultry pose inside the swimming pool flaunting her booty and bust area in a sizzling red and black printed dainty stringed bikini.

    article_image7

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks ravishing and a sight to behold in a bold silver bikini and bottoms as she sits down sexily on a beach chair with an adorable yet sexy look and closed eyes.

    article_image8

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa went fearless and bold as she goes bold and bare by flaunting her scintillating figure in no bikini look with only a red thin stringed bottom. She is hiding her assets by holding a cup of coffee and is giving sensual looks at the camera lens.

    article_image9

    Image: Mia Khalifa / Instagram

    Mia Khalifa looks demure and sexy damsel in this green-coloured bikini. The bikini shows off her breasts and toned abs in the photo.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kantara 2': Rishabh Shetty to commence shoot for sequel in THIS month; Know details vma

    'Kantara 2': Rishabh Shetty to commence shoot for sequel in THIS month; Know details

    Ganapath Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's powerful acting elevates excitement among fans - WATCH SHG EAI

    'Ganapath' Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's powerful acting elevates excitement among fans - WATCH

    Ayushmann Khurrana named 'World's Most Influential People' for three times in a row RKK

    Ayushmann Khurrana named 'World's Most Influential People' for three times in a row

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details vma

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details

    Who is Alizeh Agnihotri? Meet Salman Khan's model for new photo shoot RKK

    Who is Alizeh Agnihotri? Meet Salman Khan's model for new photo shoot

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census AJR

    Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi for neglecting OBCs, CWC calls for nationwide caste census

    Push ups to Tricep dips: 7 home workouts for sculpted arms AJR EAI

    Push-ups to Tricep dips: 7 home workouts for sculpted arms

    Akshara Singh SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal naughty dance song Karwa Tel 3 goes viral watch RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's naughty dance song ‘Karwa Tel -3’ goes viral-WATCH

    'Kantara 2': Rishabh Shetty to commence shoot for sequel in THIS month; Know details vma

    'Kantara 2': Rishabh Shetty to commence shoot for sequel in THIS month; Know details

    Ganapath Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's powerful acting elevates excitement among fans - WATCH SHG EAI

    'Ganapath' Trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's powerful acting elevates excitement among fans - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon