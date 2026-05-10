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Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony: Trisha Attends Swearing In Function At Chennai (PHOTOS)
Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony: Actor Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister in Chennai, reigniting discussions around their long-standing friendship and on-screen chemistry
Vijay Takes Oath as Tamil Nadu’s New Chief Minister
Vijay officially took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath after inviting Vijay to form the government following his appointment as CM a day earlier.
The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor by May 13, marking the beginning of a crucial political phase for the actor-turned-politician.
Trisha’s Appearance Draws Attention
Among the notable faces at the ceremony was actress Trisha Krishnan, whose presence quickly became a talking point online. Fans and media observers closely followed her appearance at the high-profile political event, given her long professional association with Vijay.
The two stars share a successful cinematic history and are considered one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their public appearances together often generate strong reactions from fans across social media platforms.
A Long-Standing On-Screen Partnership and Renewed Speculation
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan first worked together in the blockbuster Ghilli, directed by Dharani. The film’s success led to several more collaborations, including Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.
Interest in their relationship resurfaced recently after the duo attended a wedding reception together in Chennai. The appearance came amid reports surrounding Vijay’s personal life, leading to renewed speculation among fans about the nature of their bond — rumours that have circulated in the Tamil film industry for years.
ALSO READ: Actor Vijay to be sworn-in as Tamil Nadu CM; father expresses delight
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