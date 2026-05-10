Vijay officially took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath after inviting Vijay to form the government following his appointment as CM a day earlier.

The Governor has also asked Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor by May 13, marking the beginning of a crucial political phase for the actor-turned-politician.