Inside PHOTOS Of Trisha Krishnan’s Stunning Hyderabad And Chennai Homes
South Indian star Trisha Krishnan's homes in Hyderabad and Chennai are just as stylish as she is. From spacious rooms to classy decor, her houses perfectly reflect her elegant taste. Here's a peek inside.
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About Trisha Krishnan’s Hyderabad, Chennai Stylish Residences
Besides her successful film career, Trisha is known for her elegant lifestyle and love for high-end homes. The actress owns stunning houses in Hyderabad and Chennai that spell comfort, style, and class. Let's take a closer look at her opulent world.
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A Prestigious Chennai Home
Trisha owns a lavish house in one of Chennai's poshest localities. This property, valued between ₹7 and 10 crore, is a testament to her successful career. The neighbourhood is known for being home to many famous personalities, offering both privacy and peace.
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Elegant and Roomy Interiors
Her Chennai home features large, comfortable living areas designed for style. Big windows flood the rooms with natural light, giving the house a warm and welcoming feel. The decor uses soft tones and a subtle colour palette, creating a calm and classy vibe.
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The Ideal Combination of Traditional and Modern Design
The house's architecture perfectly mixes modern design with traditional South Indian touches. Trisha used high-quality materials, elegant furniture, and carefully selected decor to give the home a sophisticated look. She often hosts her friends and colleagues from the film industry in this living room.
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Hyderabad Bungalow for Leisure and Work
Besides her Chennai home, Trisha reportedly owns a luxurious villa in Hyderabad worth around ₹6 crore. This house serves as her comfortable base when she's working on Telugu films. With its spacious rooms and modern amenities, it's the perfect place for both work and relaxation.
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Astute Investments in Real Estate
Over the years, the actress has grown her wealth by making smart investments in real estate. These homes are not just for comfort; they also showcase her classy lifestyle and sharp financial planning.
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Earnings and Net Worth
Trisha Krishnan's net worth is estimated at $10 million, which is about ₹80-90 crore. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in South India, reportedly charging around ₹3 crore for a film. A big part of her income also comes from brand endorsements.
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A Luxurious Lifestyle Outside of Houses
Trisha also owns several luxury cars, including high-end models from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Despite her glamorous lifestyle, the actress is known for keeping her personal life private and staying grounded.
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About Trisha Krishnan’s Hyderabad, Chennai Stylish Residences
Trisha Krishnan's beautiful homes in Hyderabad and Chennai truly reflect her personality. From the spacious interiors to the handpicked decor, every corner speaks of her elegant taste. Her successful career and smart investments allow her to lead a comfortable, luxurious, and prosperous life.
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