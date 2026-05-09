Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader will take oath on May 10. His father, SA Chandrasekhar, and family friends expressed immense happiness.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay has been officially appointed as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, now set to take oath on May 10.

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Family, Friends React

In a warm response to the party's success, Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar, expressed immense delight. "I am happy. I am so happy. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it only for my son...Finally, Tamil people have succeeded through Vijay," he told the media, further sending a message to his son, "Do everything for Tamilians."

Shobhana, a family friend, also spoke to the media and expressed how it was a long wait for everyone. "We are very happy. This was long-awaited...I hope he goes through for another five years...People are expecting so much from him...He has to be careful; he should know who to trust and how to take advice from the right person. This is very important. He should have very highly qualified people to advise him because he might have learned it, but experience talks a lot. If he has some experienced people around him who can advise him on running the state well, hats off to him...I am sure he will do well," Shobhana shared.

Another family friend, Ponni, told the media, "We are very happy. We are supporting you always...We are trusting you..."

Official Appointment and Political Majority

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the state and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly before May 13.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on May 10 at 10 am.

Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, met the Governor earlier in the day and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML.

The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. (ANI)