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Who Is Trisha Krishnan? Actress Making Headlines Over Rumoured Relationship With Thalapathy Vijay
Trisha Krishnan is once again making headlines due to rumours linking her with Vijay. From recent public appearances to viral videos, here’s everything to know about the popular South actress and the ongoing speculation.
Who Is Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan is one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema. Known for her beauty, acting talent and successful film career, Trisha has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films for over two decades. Recently, however, the actress has been making headlines not just for movies but also for her rumoured relationship with actor-politician Vijay.
Trisha Krishnan’s Successful Film Journey
Trisha began her career after winning beauty pageants and soon entered the film industry in the early 2000s. She became a leading actress with hit films like Ghilli, Varsham, 96 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Over the years, she earned a huge fan following and became one of South cinema’s most loved actresses.
Why Are Vijay And Trisha Dating Rumours Trending?
Rumours about Vijay and Trisha have been circulating for quite some time, but they became stronger in recent months after the two were seen together at several public events. Reports claimed that the speculation intensified after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year.
Recent Public Appearance Sparked Buzz
One major reason behind the dating rumours was Vijay and Trisha’s recent appearance together at a wedding reception in Chennai. The duo reportedly arrived together in matching outfits and were seen interacting comfortably at the event, which quickly became a major talking point on social media.
Trisha’s Visit To Vijay’s Residence
The rumours gained fresh attention after Trisha was recently spotted visiting Vijay’s residence in Chennai on her birthday. Videos of the actress leaving his house and waving at paparazzi went viral online, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation.
Neither Vijay Nor Trisha Have Confirmed Anything
Despite constant rumours and online discussions, neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially confirmed their relationship. Both stars have continued focusing on their professional commitments while fans continue speculating about their bond.
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