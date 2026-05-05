Putting all speculation to rest, Isha revealed that the mango was not real but a steel sculpture created by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta. She shared that the piece is nearly two decades old, adding a layer of artistic and cultural significance to her ensemble. The revelation impressed many, proving that the accessory was as thoughtful as it was visually striking.

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