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Met Gala 2026: Did Isha Ambani Carry A Real Mango As Accessory? Here's What It ACTUALLY Is!
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani turned heads at the Met Gala 2026, not just for her gold-woven saree but for a mysterious mango accessory that sparked curiosity. Here’s the real story behind the eye-catching piece
A Show-Stopping Gold Saree with Deep Sentimental Value
Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 in a custom-designed saree by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit, crafted using pure gold threads, paid homage to India’s rich textile heritage. Adding emotional depth, her blouse was adorned with heirloom jewellery pieces sourced from Nita Ambani’s private collection, blending legacy with couture.
The Mango That Sparked Global Curiosity
While her ensemble was widely admired, it was an unusual accessory—a mango—that became the evening’s biggest talking point. Social media buzzed with speculation, with many wondering whether the fruit was real. Its lifelike appearance added to the intrigue, making it one of the most discussed elements of her look.
Not a Fruit, But a 20-Year-Old Art Piece
Putting all speculation to rest, Isha revealed that the mango was not real but a steel sculpture created by renowned Indian artist Subodh Gupta. She shared that the piece is nearly two decades old, adding a layer of artistic and cultural significance to her ensemble. The revelation impressed many, proving that the accessory was as thoughtful as it was visually striking.
ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s 1800-Carat Met Look Is a Tribute to Indian Heritage (PHOTOS)
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