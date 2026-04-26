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(PHOTOS) Rihanna Joins Ambani Family At Antilia; Plays Phoolo Wali Holi With Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani
Global pop icon Rihanna brought a unique cultural blend to her Mumbai visit as she spent time with the Ambani family at Antilia, taking part in traditional rituals, celebrations, and an intimate lunch.
A Warm and Grand Welcome at Antilia
When Rihanna arrived at Antilia, the atmosphere was nothing short of festive. She was welcomed by Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who ensured her entry felt special. A traditional dance performance set the tone, giving the global star a glimpse of Indian hospitality right at the doorstep.
Embracing Traditions with Grace
What stood out during the visit was how naturally Rihanna blended into the cultural setting. She participated in a puja ceremony and joined the family for aarti, observing and engaging with rituals that are deeply rooted in Indian tradition. It was a simple yet meaningful moment that reflected mutual respect and curiosity.
A Joyful Flower Celebration
The celebrations soon turned lively with a flower-based Holi gathering. Rihanna was seen enjoying the moment, playing with petals and dancing along with the family. The setting felt relaxed and cheerful, and these candid moments quickly found their way onto social media, where fans loved seeing this side of her visit.
Brand Launch and Viral Appearances
Her visit also marked the India launch of Fenty Beauty. Rihanna interacted with influencers and attended exclusive gatherings with Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra. A clip of her asking how to say “thank you” in Hindi became a highlight across social media.
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