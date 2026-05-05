What elevated the look further was its connection to history. The back of the saree featured a Sarpech once owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad—a regal ornament traditionally worn on turbans. This piece included antique emerald beads along with rose-cut and table-cut diamonds, set using the age-old kundan technique.

Even the unseen details were extraordinary. The reverse side carried intricate meenakari enamel work, showcasing the depth of Indian craftsmanship. The saree itself was woven with pure gold threads by artisans at Swadesh and drew inspiration from ancient Indian frescoes. Hand-painted pichwai-style motifs adorned the border, while embroidery techniques like zardozi, aari work, and relief embroidery added texture and richness.

With over 50 artisans involved and more than 1,200 hours dedicated to its creation, the outfit stood as a living archive of traditional Indian artistry.