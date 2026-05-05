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Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani’s 1800-Carat Met Look Is a Tribute to Indian Heritage (PHOTOS)
Met Gala 2026: At the Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani delivered a breathtaking tribute to Indian heritage, blending rare jewels, historic elements, and master craftsmanship into a look that redefined luxury on the global stage
A Jewel-Heavy Masterpiece Rooted in Heritage
Isha Ambani turned heads in a custom creation by Gaurav Gupta, designed to honour centuries of Indian artistry. Her saree was more than couture—it was a cultural statement. The blouse alone featured over 1,000 diamonds and precious stones, together weighing more than 1,800 carats.
Crafted by 40 skilled artisans from across India, the ensemble seamlessly blended heirloom and contemporary elements. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look incorporated old mine diamonds from Nita Ambani’s private collection, paired with rare emeralds and polki (uncut diamonds set in gold). The result was a striking balance—deeply traditional yet undeniably modern.
Historic Details and Exquisite Craftsmanship
What elevated the look further was its connection to history. The back of the saree featured a Sarpech once owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad—a regal ornament traditionally worn on turbans. This piece included antique emerald beads along with rose-cut and table-cut diamonds, set using the age-old kundan technique.
Even the unseen details were extraordinary. The reverse side carried intricate meenakari enamel work, showcasing the depth of Indian craftsmanship. The saree itself was woven with pure gold threads by artisans at Swadesh and drew inspiration from ancient Indian frescoes. Hand-painted pichwai-style motifs adorned the border, while embroidery techniques like zardozi, aari work, and relief embroidery added texture and richness.
With over 50 artisans involved and more than 1,200 hours dedicated to its creation, the outfit stood as a living archive of traditional Indian artistry.
Statement Jewellery and Artistic Finishing Touches
The jewellery was equally commanding. Layered necklaces from Nita Ambani’s personal collection featured over 150 carats of old mine-cut diamonds. One standout piece included a striking 50-carat emerald sourced from Lorraine Schwartz. The cascading arrangement reflected a distinctly Indian style of adornment—rich, expressive, and full of character.
Completing the look was a delicate jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, reimagining the traditional mogra paranda and gajra. Created over 150 hours by Brooklyn-based artist Sourabh Gupta, each element—crafted from paper, copper, and brass—was individually handmade and painted with Indian pigments.
Together, every detail—from jewellery to textile to hair art—formed a seamless dialogue between past and present, making Isha Ambani’s Met Gala 2026 appearance a powerful global showcase of Indian design.
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