Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra; Indian celebs dazzle
Met Gala 2025: The world's biggest fashion event has begun. Photos of Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani attending the event on the first day have surfaced
| Published : May 06 2025, 07:37 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
The biggest fashion event, Met Gala 2025, is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. Bollywood's presence was seen on the very first day.

Shahrukh Khan's king-like look was seen at the Met Gala 2025. He wore a black overcoat with lots of jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra was also seen with husband Nick Jonas on the first day of the Met Gala. She wore a polka dot black and white outfit with a large hat.

Kiara Advani also made her Met Gala debut this year. She was seen flaunting her baby bump in an off-shoulder gown and blew a flying kiss.

Diljit Dosanjh also made his Met Gala debut this year. He appeared in a Punjabi king look, twirling his mustache.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also seen on the first day of Met Gala. He wore an oversized long coat.

Models Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid also showed their style at the Met Gala. Gigi was seen in a golden backless gown.

Georgina Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in a leg-cut gown at the Met Gala, while Lisa appeared in a shimmery black outfit.
