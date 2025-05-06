- Home
Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at Met Gala 2025, embracing the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” in a Gaurav Gupta creation while proudly flaunting her baby bump
Met Gala 2025: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani rocks her debut look on the met steps. Her black and gold ensemble drew praise from netizens.
Kiara Advani’s Met Gala Debut: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made her much-anticipated debut at the 2025 Met Gala, held on the night of May 5, US time.
Expecting Her First Child:
The actress is currently pregnant with her first child with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, adding an emotional layer to her red carpet appearance.
Showstopper Presence: At 33, Kiara captured widespread attention and was hailed as one of the standout appearances of the event.
Event Theme: This year’s Met Gala was themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” focusing on refined elegance and tailored fashion rooted in Black cultural heritage.
Outfit by Gaurav Gupta: Kiara’s ensemble was designed by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, known for his avant-garde approach to fashion.
Custom-Tailored Look: She perfectly embodied the “Tailored for You” dress code, wearing a striking strapless black gown paired with artistic gold accents.
Golden Breastplate Detail: A standout feature of her outfit was the sculptural gold heart plate — a symbolic nod to her baby bump — embellished with ghungroos and crystals.
Dramatic Trail: Her gown featured an extravagant, flowing trail, further enhancing the grandeur and drama of her look.
Fourth Bollywood Actress at Met Gala: With this appearance, Kiara became the fourth Bollywood actress to walk the Met Gala red carpet, joining the ranks of Indian fashion icons on the global stage.
Kiara’s look was widely praised for blending cultural elements with high fashion, symbolizing motherhood and individuality on a global platform. Netizens also compared her dress with Aishwarya Rai's dress for the 77th Cannes Film festival.