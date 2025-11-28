Hema Malini shared a series of 'treasured' throwback family photos featuring her late husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahana. This comes after the Bollywood legend's passing on November 24, 2025, after which a prayer meet was held.

Actress-politician Hema Malini shared heartfelt throwback photos of late actor and husband Dharmendra, offering a rare glimpse into her personal memories, which also featured her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema Malini shared a series of photos while remembering the actor and her precious "family moments" with him. The series of images featured photos of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. It also included candid snaps of Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with their father. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Some lovely family moments... simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these," wrote Hema Malini.

Remembering the 'He-Man' of Bollywood

Bollywood legend Dharmendra, fondly known as the industry's 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving a void in Hindi cinema. Known for his gentle smile, charismatic screen presence, and six-decade-long career, Dharmendra remained a beloved figure on and off screen.

Deol Family Hosts Prayer Meet

To honour his life and legacy, the Deol family organised a prayer meet, titled 'Celebration of Life', at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday.

In an emotional moment, the entire Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol, expressed their gratitude to the attendees, with the family members folding their hands in appreciation for the outpouring of support. A heartfelt musical tribute was also performed, honouring the late actor's enduring legacy.

Bollywood Pays Tribute

From superstar Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit with her husband, ace filmmaker Karan Johar, to veteran actor Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the prayer meet. (ANI)