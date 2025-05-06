Met Gala 2025: Isha Ambani walks red carpet in Anamika Khanna; Check photos
Isha Ambani stunned at Met Gala 2025 in an Anamika Khanna creation inspired by Black Dandyism, blending Indian craftsmanship with the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, made a notable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the event’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
She wore a custom ensemble by renowned Indian designer Anamika Khanna, featuring a structured white geometric corset, sleek black tailored pants, and a flowing white cape.
Anamika Khanna drew inspiration from the aesthetics of Black Dandyism—a key influence behind the 2025 theme—to craft Isha’s look, infusing historical style with contemporary design sensibilities.
The outfit was enriched with semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work, lending texture and personality to the minimalist black-and-white palette.
The sharply constructed corset offered a bold silhouette, while the tailored trousers and dramatic cape added a refined, modern edge rooted in classic tailoring traditions.
Beauty and Hair Styling
For makeup, Isha opted for a dewy, radiant finish and completed the look with a long, sleek braid—choices that subtly enhanced the outfit's elegance and sophistication.
Her ensemble garnered attention across fashion media and social platforms, including features by platforms like Diet Sabya, which highlighted the craftsmanship and cultural fusion of the look.
Isha continued her presence at the Met Gala, having attended in 2024 wearing a Rahul Mishra outfit that celebrated sustainability by incorporating archival motifs like embroidered flowers and insects using traditional Indian techniques.
Through her 2025 look, Isha successfully aligned with the Met Gala’s theme, offering a nuanced celebration of Black style influences, interpreted through Indian artistry and modern tailoring.