Chaos has taken over the Bigg Boss 19 house as contestants push boundaries to reach the finale. Where arguments once ruled, physical aggression has now begun, with a new promo showing contestants kicking during heated clashes.
Chaos in the Bigg Boss 19 house
The biggest chaos yet has erupted on Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19. A new promo from the show is going viral on social media, showing something between Malti Chahar and Farhana Bhatt that has shocked people.
Farhana Bhatt bad-mouths Malti Chahar
In the Bigg Boss 19 promo, Farhana Bhatt shows Shehbaz Badesha how Malti Chahar left used tissues on the table. Hearing this, Malti shows her true colors.
Malti Chahar kicks out
Further in the promo, Malti tells Farhana to move her leg from the table as she needs to pick something up. However, Farhana keeps her leg on the table, and Malti kicks it in anger. Seeing Malti kick, Shehbaz and Gaurav try to stop her.
Farhana Bhatt gives a threat
After Malti's action, Farhana threatens her, saying she'll kick her in a way that will get her thrown out of the house. After this, they have a huge argument. Fans are also commenting heavily on this promo.
How many contestants are left in Bigg Boss 19
The Bigg Boss 19 finale is near, and currently, 8 contestants are left in the house. They are Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Gaurav Khanna.
Bigg Boss 19 Top 5
The Bigg Boss finale is on Dec 7. Out of the 8 remaining members, 3 more will be eliminated. It's said that on Weekend Ka Vaar, either Shehbaz Badesha or Malti Chahar might get evicted. The top 5 could be Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Farhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik.
