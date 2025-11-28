The title track for 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is out, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry and Kartik's new hook step. The song is sung by Vishal-Sheykhar and penned by Anvitaa Dutt.

The much-awaited title track of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' is finally out, offering a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry.

Song Highlights and Credits

The title track of 'Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri' features Kartik Aaryan's eye-catching dance moves. The music of the song and the vocals are given by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar, while the lyrics have been penned by Anvitaa Dutt.

The three-minute and eleven-second song showcased Kartik and Ananya's sizzling chemistry on a boat party. Kartik pulls off another viral hook step after his impressive dance stint in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

The sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is one of the major highlights of the song. Their screen presence, coupled with the music's catchy rhythm, has fans hooked already. Sa Re Ga Ma has released the song on their Instagram handle.

About The Film

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen togather in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Voh.' (ANI)