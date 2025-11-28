Makers of Dharmendra's final film, 'Ikkis', released an emotional poem as a tribute to the late actor. The verse shows his character longing for his village roots. Fans reacted emotionally to the tribute for the legendary star who recently passed away.

The makers of legendary actor Dharmendra's final film, 'Ikkis,' released an emotional poem from the movie as a tribute. Taking to their Instagram account on Friday morning, Maddock Films, the production house behind the war drama, posted the poem along with a video.

A Poignant Tribute Poem

The poem, filmed with Dharmendra and featured in a newly released video clip, shows his character returning to his roots, his village in Punjab, his childhood home, and the memories that shaped him. The scene depicts him revisiting familiar lanes, meeting old friends, and soaking in the warmth of a life long left behind. Titled "Aj Bhi Ji Karda Hai, Pind Apne Nu Jaanwa" (translated as "I still yearn to return to my village"), the verse reflects a bittersweet longing for the simplicity of home. Dharmendra speaks fondly of wanting to bathe in the village pond with cattle, play kabaddi with childhood friends, and relive the "pind vali zindagi", the unmatched joy of rural life, before ending on a tender note about missing his mother.

Along with the video, Maddock Films also added a caption describing Dharmendra as a "true son of the soil." It read, "Dharam Ji was a true son of the soil, and his words carry the essence of that soil. This poem by him is a yearning; a tribute from one legend to another. Thank you for gifting us this timeless verse." #Ikkis will be in cinemas worldwide on December 25, 2025. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Fans React Emotionally

In no time fans chimed in the comment section to remember the late actor. One user wrote, "This gave me instant goosebumps," while another added, "Feels like saying goodbye all over again." A third user added, "Legends like Dharam ji never fade, they live on forever."

Remembering a Legend

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24 just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8 , marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

About 'Ikkis'

'Ikkis,' set to release on December 25 will stand as his final big-screen appearance in a career spanning more than sixty years. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' is a war biopic based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. (ANI)