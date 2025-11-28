- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside PHOTOS of Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra with walk-in closet and more
Inside PHOTOS of Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra with walk-in closet and more
Malaika Arora lives in a magnificent sea-facing flat in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most elite celebrity neighbourhoods. Her house has modern design, warm, earthy features, selected art, and large spaces for exercise, family, and events.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika Arora resides in a magnificent sea-facing flat in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most exclusive celebrity neighbourhoods. Her house is a mix of contemporary design, warm, earthy materials, selected art, and open areas for exercise, family, and events.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The property, known for its gorgeous furnishings and seaside appeal, has become a hot topic among design enthusiasts. The value of Malaika Arora's home is consistent with Bandra's luxury property market. With high demand and limited supply, it remains a shining example of luxury living in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika Arora lives in a meticulously planned and intensely personal home in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most desirable luxury residential neighbourhoods. Her home reflects her personality via a combination of modern elegance, earthy tones, and a warm, inviting layout. The property has received a lot of attention on social media due to its seaside appeal, big rooms, fitness-friendly areas, and well-designed decor.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
This article provides an inside look into Malaika Arora's home, including design details, geographical benefits, property worth, lifestyle factors, photographs, and the importance of Bandra's premium real estate market. It also discusses her net worth and investing strategy, allowing homebuyers and investors to learn how celebrity property selections impact market trends.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The projected worth of Malaika Arora's residence is between Rs 25 crore rupees, depending on current market swings. Bandra West's prices continue to rise steadily due to limited inventory and great demand. For luxury homebuyers, this is still one of the safest markets in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The property's value is affected by factors such as its sea-facing position, exclusive neighbourhood profile, high-end building facilities, interior design investment, and proximity to lifestyle areas like Carter Road and Pali Hill.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Bandra's luxury pockets have appreciated by four to six per cent every year, even during market downturns. Investors choose this neighbourhood because it offers consistent profits and a high rental potential. For NRIs, Bandra is one of the top three luxury investment options in Mumbai.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Interior features include a warm palette of beige, cream, and natural wood, indoor plants for fresh air, large windows for natural light, elegant art pieces, and statement items for depth.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
The house plan features a cosy living space for gatherings, a fitness corner for yoga and training, a modern kitchen with utilitarian design, and a well-lit dining area. A stylish bedroom with soft materials and simple features.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Yoga and Fitness Corner: An area dedicated to morning rituals, mindfulness, and regular yoga practice.
Art-rich walls: Featuring chosen artwork, travel-collected items, and décor that reflects her own preferences.
Balcony with sea view: A tranquil setting for morning coffee and nighttime leisure.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Soft-toned living room: Plush couches and soft lighting make this space ideal for entertaining friends and family.
Green pockets indoors: Plants and natural textures are utilised to increase serenity.
These qualities make the property desirable for families looking for elegant yet comfortable living spaces.
Malaika Arora’s Rs 25 crore sea-facing apartment in Bandra
Malaika also offers a trendy room in colours of astels. She carefully selected and arranged several stone-based ornamental pieces. It is stated that little is more, and Malaika demonstrates how to do it well.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.