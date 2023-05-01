Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted enjoying New York City streets ahead of big fashion event

On May 1, Priyanka Chopra will attend the Met Gala 2023. She was photographed with singer-husband Nick Jonas in New York the day before.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted together at the Met Gala 2017, where they represented Ralph Lauren. While Priyanka is expected to attend the Met Gala again this year, Nick has yet to confirm whether he will accompany her. Fans are now responding to a fresh photo of the two from New York, believing they will walk the Met Gala carpet together.



In the shot, Nick, clothed in a brown jacket, stood in front of Priyanka Chopra. In the photo, she was wearing a blue shirt with a black jacket and was holding Nick's arm. "Nice to see them together at last!!!" one admirer remarked on their Instagram photo. I'm looking forward to seeing them tomorrow at the Met Gala." "Hope to see you as the most gorgeous and stylish couple at the red carpet!!" said another. "I can't wait to see what both of them wear tomorrow for the Met Gala," one commenter said. "Can't wait for the Met Gala tomorrow, they should do a getting ready video..." commented another admirer.



What is Met Gala 2023 theme?

The Met Gala 2023 theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in tribute of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event is scheduled for May 1 (May 2 in India). While there is currently no information about Priyanka's Met Gala ensemble, the actor has stated that it will include a "special element." Journalist Marc Malkin, who works for Variety, met

Priyanka during Citadel's Los Angeles premiere and tweeted last week, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra recently informed me that she will attend the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look "will be on theme" because she enjoys themes, but it will also include a "special element."

When was Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala debut?

In 2017, Priyanka debuted her Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren trench dress with an extra-long tail. On the red carpet, she was joined by Nick Jonas.

Priyanka had previously attended the Met Gala in a maroon and gold gown by the same designer in 2018. The actress strolled down the Met Gala red carpet in a Dior silver gown alongside Nick in 2019.

