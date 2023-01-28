Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many more attend-see pictures

Just married couple, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra posed with Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra, Viv Richards, and other family members during their wedding reception in Mumbai.

Masaba Gupta, a well-known fashion designer, married actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27. Masaba shared a collection of photos from her wedding on Instagram. Her father, cricketing icon Vivian Richards, and her mother, Neena Gupta, were both there for the celebration, according to a family photo she posted.

Satyadeep and Masaba were shown in the centre, with Viv Richards standing next to them. Neena Gupta is seen seated with her husband Vivek Mehra, and sharing the image, Masaba commented, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Masaba and Satydeep organised an evening gathering to celebrate their special day with their relatives and friend. Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a black anarkali suit at the party.

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi were spotted at Masaba and Satydeep's wedding party. Both were seen smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.

Konkona Sen Sharma was also spotted at Masaba and Satydeep's wedding party. She was dressed in all black.

Masaba came with her father, Viv Richards, for the evening party. Vivian Richards donned a traditional grey jacket and slacks with a white shirt, while Masaba sported a black and turquoise fusion combo.

Satyadeep Misra looked smart in a beige jacket, white shirt, and matching slacks for the occasion, while Neena Gupta wore a stunning white one-shoulder gown.

Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra posed for photos. Masaba and Satyadeep's families were also spotted posing for a photo together under a fairy-lit tree.

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra married in court. They married on Friday morning and announced their nuptials on Instagram. Masaba looks stunning in a pink and green lehenga in the photos she provided, while Satydadeep looks dashing in a pink sherwani. Both outfits are from Masaba's House.

