Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra wedding party: Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many more attend-see pictures

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    Just married couple, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra posed with Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra, Viv Richards, and other family members during their wedding reception in Mumbai.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba Gupta, a well-known fashion designer, married actor Satyadeep Misra on January 27. Masaba shared a collection of photos from her wedding on Instagram. Her father, cricketing icon Vivian Richards, and her mother, Neena Gupta, were both there for the celebration, according to a family photo she posted.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Satyadeep and Masaba were shown in the centre, with Viv Richards standing next to them. Neena Gupta is seen seated with her husband Vivek Mehra, and sharing the image, Masaba commented, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.”

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba and Satydeep organised an evening gathering to celebrate their special day with their relatives and friend. Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a black anarkali suit at the party.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi were spotted at Masaba and Satydeep's wedding party. Both were seen smiling and posing for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Konkona Sen Sharma was also spotted at Masaba and Satydeep's wedding party. She was dressed in all black. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba came with her father, Viv Richards, for the evening party. Vivian Richards donned a traditional grey jacket and slacks with a white shirt, while Masaba sported a black and turquoise fusion combo.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Satyadeep Misra looked smart in a beige jacket, white shirt, and matching slacks for the occasion, while Neena Gupta wore a stunning white one-shoulder gown.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek Mehra posed for photos. Masaba and Satyadeep's families were also spotted posing for a photo together under a fairy-lit tree.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba and Satyadeep Misra married in court. They married on Friday morning and announced their nuptials on Instagram. Masaba looks stunning in a pink and green lehenga in the photos she provided, while Satydadeep looks dashing in a pink sherwani. Both outfits are from Masaba's House.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great," wrote Masaba. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan' vma

    Exclusive: Renowned rapper-singer King opens up on foot-tapping hits 'Oops', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen vma

    Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans randomly for superb response to Pathaan; netizens hail, 'You are always here'

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster' vma

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details AJR

    Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez gets Dubai trip permit; check details

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today on Lord Devnarayan birth anniversary BJP sources refute claims of political visit gcw

    PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today on Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary

    Mission Majnu success party: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in black RBA

    Mission Majnu success party: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in black

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs stability in mind as Odisha FC look to beat ATK Mohun Bagan

    football ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place

    Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat vma

    Fruits that will help to burn your belly fat

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon