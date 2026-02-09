Mardaani 3 opened with a modest Rs 4 crore on its first day but witnessed steady growth during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 6.25 crore on day two and Rs 7.25 crore on day three, showing strong audience interest early on. Although weekday collections saw a natural dip, the film remained stable with earnings ranging between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.6 crore on most weekdays. The tenth-day jump further indicates that word of mouth and audience interest are helping the film sustain its theatrical performance. With an estimated production budget of around Rs 60 crore, trade analysts expect the film to recover its cost in the coming days if the current momentum continues.