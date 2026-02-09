- Home
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 continues its steady run at box office, showing resilience despite strong competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2. The crime thriller has now crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide milestone
Mardaani 3 crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide in 10 days
Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller Mardaani 3 has maintained a consistent pace at the box office and has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide within ten days of release. According to early estimates from box office tracker SacNilk, the film collected around Rs 4 crore on its tenth day. With this, the film’s India net collection stands at approximately Rs 35.65 crore. Its India gross collection has reached about Rs 42.15 crore, while its global earnings have touched Rs 50.55 crore. Despite the dominance of Border 2, the film has managed to hold its ground and attract audiences, especially over the second weekend.
Positive growth trend signals strong theatrical hold
Mardaani 3 opened with a modest Rs 4 crore on its first day but witnessed steady growth during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 6.25 crore on day two and Rs 7.25 crore on day three, showing strong audience interest early on. Although weekday collections saw a natural dip, the film remained stable with earnings ranging between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.6 crore on most weekdays. The tenth-day jump further indicates that word of mouth and audience interest are helping the film sustain its theatrical performance. With an estimated production budget of around Rs 60 crore, trade analysts expect the film to recover its cost in the coming days if the current momentum continues.
Crime thriller continues the legacy of the Mardaani franchise
Mardaani 3 follows the journey of Shivani Shivaji Roy, played by Rani Mukerji, who is now working with the National Investigation Agency. The story focuses on her investigation into the disappearance of young girls, which leads her to uncover a dangerous human trafficking racket. The film continues the franchise’s tradition of highlighting social issues through a gripping investigative narrative. Alongside Rani Mukerji, the film features performances by Mallika Prasad, Janaki Bodiwala, and Prajesh Kashyap. The intense storyline and Rani Mukerji’s powerful portrayal have been key factors in keeping audience interest alive despite strong box office competition.
