Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukherji's Film Collects THIS Much
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' is performing averagely at the box office. This action-thriller franchise has garnered a large fan base over the years, but earnings are expected to be slightly lower than expected
Mardaani 3 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 5
According to estimates, Mardaani 3 has grossed approximately ₹7.60 crore (US$1.2 million) at the overseas box office in five days. The film's pace has slowed slightly as working days begin. The Abhiraj Minawala production has yet to reach double-digit collections overseas. Given current trends, it will take some time to reach this mark.
How is Mardaani 3 doing at the domestic box office?
In India, this Rani Mukerji-starrer has so far collected a net of ₹22.40 crore (approximately $2.64 billion). Its gross has reached approximately ₹26.43 crore (approximately $2.64 billion). The film's budget is reportedly around ₹60 crore (approximately $6 billion), making its path a bit difficult.
Tough competition from other films
It's worth noting that major films like Border 2, Dhurandhar, and Mayasabha are already in the air. This is likely to impact Mardaani 3's domestic earnings. Furthermore, upcoming releases like O'Romeo and Valentine's Day are also expected to impact its earnings.
Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day
After 5 days, the total worldwide gross collection of Mardaani 3 has reached ₹34.03 crore. Now, the film's next target is to break into the top 10 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji's career worldwide.
First target: 'Dil Bole Hadippa'
Mardaani 3's first major target is to surpass Rani Mukerji's "Dil Bole Hadippa," which earned ₹44.49 crore worldwide. To reach this milestone, Mardaani 3 will need to earn approximately ₹10 crore more.
Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary
India Net Collection – 22.40 crores
India Gross Collection – ₹26.43 crore
Overseas Gross Collection – ₹7.60 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection – ₹34.03 crore
Mardaani 3 released on January 30
Yash Raj Films (YRF) produced Mardaani 3. The film was released in theaters worldwide on January 30, 2026. The previous two films in the Mardaani franchise were successful at the box office, and the makers hope that this third installment will also gradually gain traction.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.