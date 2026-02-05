Mardaani 3 Actor Rani Mukherji, Aditya Chopra Net Worth; Read On
Rani Mukerji is in the spotlight because of Mardaani 3. It's been 6 days since her film was released. The movie isn't doing great at the box office now. Its director is Abhiraj Minawala and the producer is Rani's husband, Aditya Chopra
Who is Rani Mukerji's husband?
Rani Mukerji is always in the spotlight. While fans know her well, her husband is more private. Let's find out about Aditya Chopra, what he does, and his net worth.
Aditya Chopra's Net Worth
Rani Mukerji's husband, Aditya Chopra, is worth crores. Media reports estimate his net worth at ₹7200-7500 crore. He makes a fortune by producing and directing films.
Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Studios
Aditya Chopra has a production house called Yash Raj Films. He is its chairman. According to reports, the production house is valued at over ₹10,000 crore.
Aditya Chopra's Property
Aditya Chopra owns a lavish bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, worth crores. His multi-crore Yash Raj Studios is a major income source, with many films being shot there.
About Aditya Chopra
Aditya is the elder son of Yash and Pamela Chopra, and brother to Uday Chopra. He's the nephew of B.R. Chopra. He graduated from Sydenham College with Karan Johar.
Aditya Chopra's Films
Aditya Chopra debuted as a director with DDLJ in 1995. He has produced hits like Dhoom, Chak De! India, and Tiger Zinda Hai. His next production, Alpha, is out this year.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.