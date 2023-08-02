Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor: Actors spotted in Mumbai today

From Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, here are some of the actors spotted in different parts of Mumbai today. Some of them were seen coming out of the gym, while others were attending some events, some were even spotted at the Mumbai Airport. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted at Diva Yoga in Bandra. She looked as hot as always in her blue gym attire.

Today Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at Bandra in white attire and red sunglasses. She was also white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, being greeted by a fan with flowers. She looked gorgeous in her short hair.

Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at Juhu earlier in the day. She looked elegant in her white crop top and palazzo.

Huma Qureshi at Mumbai Airport today. She can be seen wearing an grey hoody tracksuit with fluorescent sneakers. She was also wearing a black cap.

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted coming out of the gym in Bandra. She was wearing black gym attire and carrying a small bag. She can currently be seen in 'Roadies 19' as a gang leader.

Suniel Shetty was seen at an app launch in Juhu. He was wearing white shirt and pants with a pendant around his neck.