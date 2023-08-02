Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor: Actors spotted in Mumbai today

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 7:01 PM IST

    From Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, here are some of the actors spotted in different parts of Mumbai today. Some of them were seen coming out of the gym, while others were attending some events, some were even spotted at the Mumbai Airport. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted at Diva Yoga in Bandra. She looked as hot as always in her blue gym attire.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Today Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at Bandra in white attire and red sunglasses. She was also white sneakers.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport, being greeted by a fan with flowers. She looked gorgeous in her short hair.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Kriti Kharbanda was spotted at Juhu earlier in the day. She looked elegant in her white crop top and palazzo.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Huma Qureshi at Mumbai Airport today. She can be seen wearing an grey hoody tracksuit with fluorescent sneakers. She was also wearing a black cap.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Rhea Chakraborty was spotted coming out of the gym in Bandra. She was wearing black gym attire and carrying a small bag. She can currently be seen in 'Roadies 19' as a gang leader.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Virender Chawla

    Suniel Shetty was seen at an app launch in Juhu. He was wearing white shirt and pants with a pendant around his neck.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart' RBA

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

    Sunil Grover turns 46: From earning 500 rupees to owning crores, his journey to stardom ATG

    Sunil Grover turns 46: Know comedian's net worth, family, property and more

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for her dog and kitten; netizens are in awe

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS RBA

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS

    Recent Stories

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film vma

    OMG 2 Trailer OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar's divine avatar as Lord Shiva's messenger in satirical comedy film

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Poco M6 Pro 5G to launch in India on August 5; Here's what you can expect

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    LOC ceasefire: 75 Kashmir villages turning into tourist hubs

    Ooty to Kodaikanal: Breathtaking hill-stations of Tamil Nadu ATG EAI

    Ooty to Kodaikanal: Breathtaking hill-stations of Tamil Nadu

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart' RBA

    Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

    Recent Videos

    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon