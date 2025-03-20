Malaika Arora's ageless beauty secret OUT; Know how she maintain her fit body at 51

Read Full Gallery

Malaika Arora, a beauty even at 51... Do you know what she does to maintain her fit body?

Malaika Arora Diet

At 51, Malaika Arora is attracting millions of people on social media with her slim body and attractive skin. Let's see about the one diet plan that Malaika Arora follows to maintain her beauty.

Intermittent fasting

Malaika also follows the intermittent fasting routine that many celebrities follow. She eats only one meal a day, finishing it between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM. After that, she doesn't eat anything for almost 16 to 18 hours. It's complete fasting. At night, she can only drink an apple or water. This is the intermittent diet method.

16 to 8 Routine

She follows the 16:8 diet in this. In this diet, people eat food during the first 8 hours. They don't eat food for the remaining 16 hours. But for those who follow this diet, the number of calories decreases, metabolism increases, and weight decreases rapidly.

Fasting Method to Reduce weight

There are no limits or restrictions on the types and amounts of food that can be eaten during the 8 hours. Without taking advantage of that, you should include nutritious food, fruits, vegetables, and greens. During the 16-hour interval, Malaika Arora takes coconut water, cumin water, and lemon water. This helps her avoid getting tired.

Bollywood Actress Malaika aroro

Even after the 16-hour break, Malaika Arora doesn't eat everything she wants; she only eats nutritious foods like nuts, seeds, and fruits. That's why Malaika Arora is looking fit even at 51.

Latest Videos