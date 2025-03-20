user
user

Malaika Arora's ageless beauty secret OUT; Know how she maintain her fit body at 51

Malaika Arora, a beauty even at 51... Do you know what she does to maintain her fit body?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Mar 20, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Malaika Arora Diet

At 51, Malaika Arora is attracting millions of people on social media with her slim body and attractive skin. Let's see about the one diet plan that Malaika Arora follows to maintain her beauty.

article_image2

Intermittent fasting

Malaika also follows the intermittent fasting routine that many celebrities follow. She eats only one meal a day, finishing it between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM. After that, she doesn't eat anything for almost 16 to 18 hours. It's complete fasting. At night, she can only drink an apple or water. This is the intermittent diet method. 


article_image3

16 to 8 Routine

She follows the 16:8 diet in this. In this diet, people eat food during the first 8 hours. They don't eat food for the remaining 16 hours. But for those who follow this diet, the number of calories decreases, metabolism increases, and weight decreases rapidly.

article_image4

Fasting Method to Reduce weight

There are no limits or restrictions on the types and amounts of food that can be eaten during the 8 hours. Without taking advantage of that, you should include nutritious food, fruits, vegetables, and greens. During the 16-hour interval, Malaika Arora takes coconut water, cumin water, and lemon water. This helps her avoid getting tired. 

article_image5

Bollywood Actress Malaika aroro

Even after the 16-hour break, Malaika Arora doesn't eat everything she wants; she only eats nutritious foods like nuts, seeds, and fruits. That's why Malaika Arora is looking fit even at 51.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Bully Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH) RBA

'Bully': Kanye West's surprise album release; video features his son Saint West (WATCH)

BREAKING: FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps shk

FIR against Vijay Devarakonda, Rana Daggubati, 23 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release NTI

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

Empuraan star Mohanlal seeks blessing at Sabarimala Temple ahead of his NEXT film release RBA

Empuraan star Mohanlal's Sabarimala visit: Why actor performed special ritual for Mammootty (WATCH)

Recent Stories

UAE Gold Rate on March 20 2025: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 20: Rate goes up AGAIN for 22k, 24k gold; Check

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly' MEG

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Central government employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay AJR

Central govt employees' DA hike: Finance ministry rules out merger with basic pay

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water shk

BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

BREAKING: Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report shk

Pakistan set to legalize cryptocurrency in bid to lure foreign investments: Report

Recent Videos

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Video Icon
Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

Video Icon
'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Video Icon
Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

Video Icon