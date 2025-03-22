Entertainment

Samantha's Sober Blouse Looks: Style Guide for the Modern Woman

Beaded Infinity Blouse Design

Samantha is wearing an off-shoulder infinity blouse. The matching cape with the blouse is giving a fashionable vibe.

Golden Sleeveless Plain Blouse

Samantha is wearing a golden sleeveless plain blouse with a tissue silk saree. Matching jewelry looks amazing with it.

Sequin Red Blouse

Double strap sequin blouses with lehengas or sarees enhance Samantha's beauty. A sweetheart neckline will look great in such a blouse.

Silver Sequin Blouse

Samantha's sequin silver blouse will look gorgeous with everything from blue to red sarees. Such blouses match well with lehengas and sarees.

Balloon Sleeve Blouse

Nowadays, many fancy designs have come in blouses which look quite fancy. Samantha's balloon sleeve blouse is one of them.

Plain Half Sleeve Blouse

It is not necessary to have a printed blouse made with a Banarasi saree. A plain blouse will also give your saree a 100% fashionable look.

Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants

Sky Force to Loot Case: 14 Exciting OTT releases to watch THIS weekend

Kangana Ranaut: 10 Famous filmy quotes that left mark on cinema

Housefull 5 to War 2: John Abraham's 5 upcoming movies details OUT