Entertainment
Samantha is wearing an off-shoulder infinity blouse. The matching cape with the blouse is giving a fashionable vibe.
Samantha is wearing a golden sleeveless plain blouse with a tissue silk saree. Matching jewelry looks amazing with it.
Double strap sequin blouses with lehengas or sarees enhance Samantha's beauty. A sweetheart neckline will look great in such a blouse.
Samantha's sequin silver blouse will look gorgeous with everything from blue to red sarees. Such blouses match well with lehengas and sarees.
Nowadays, many fancy designs have come in blouses which look quite fancy. Samantha's balloon sleeve blouse is one of them.
It is not necessary to have a printed blouse made with a Banarasi saree. A plain blouse will also give your saree a 100% fashionable look.
