Want long and healthy hair? Here’s how turmeric can boost hair growth!

Read Full Gallery

Everyone wants black, long, and healthy hair and follows the necessary tips for it. But did you know that turmeric works very well for hair health? Let's learn here how to use turmeric for good hair.

Turmeric has high medicinal properties. Curcumin, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties in it are very good for health. Turmeric is used not only for cooking but also for skin beauty. But did you know that turmeric can also be used for hair? Let's see here how to use turmeric for hair and what are its benefits.

Benefits of Turmeric for Hair: - If hair turns white quickly, use turmeric. Curcumin in it eliminates the problem of white hair. - If you have dandruff problem, use turmeric for hair. Antibacterial properties in turmeric provide relief from dandruff problem. - Many elements in turmeric promote hair growth. Prevents hair ends from splitting. - Itching in the head leads to many problems. This problem can be overcome by using turmeric. Anti-allergic properties in turmeric reduce itching in the head. Also Read | Kimchi to Miso: 5 superfoods with probiotics more than curd for gut health

How to Use Turmeric for Hair: Egg, Honey, Turmeric: Take 2 eggs, honey, and turmeric powder and mix well. Then apply it to the hair and leave it for 30 minutes and then take a bath with shampoo. This reduces hair problems. Coconut Oil, Turmeric: Mix turmeric in coconut oil and massage it into the hair. Then take a bath with shampoo to avoid dandruff problem. It helps hair grow long.

Olive Oil, Yogurt, Turmeric: Take one spoon of turmeric, 2 spoons of olive oil, quarter cup of yogurt and mix well. Apply it to the hair and leave it for 30 minutes and then take a bath with shampoo. This increases hair shine. Honey can also be added to it. Hot Coconut Oil, Turmeric: Heat a quarter cup of coconut oil and add half a spoon of turmeric powder to it while removing it. Apply it to your hair before going to bed at night and take a bath with shampoo the next morning to soften dry hair. Also Read | Annual health checkup: 5 must-do tests to spot diseases early

Latest Videos