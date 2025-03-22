Sports

Salah to Barca, Nunez to Arsenal: 7 crazy transfer rumours of the week

Image credits: Getty

1. Mohamed Salah to Barcelona

Barcelona’s financial troubles make signing Salah a near-impossible dream.

Image credits: Getty

2. Darwin Nunez to Arsenal

Arsenal reportedly want Liverpool’s misfiring striker, but a deal seems unlikely.

Image credits: LFC/X

3. Nico Williams & Raphinha to Manchester United

Man Utd are linked with two La Liga stars, but affording them seems impossible.

Image credits: Getty

4. Viktor Gyokeres to Nottingham Forest

The Sporting CP striker is rumoured to return to the Midlands, but it’s highly unlikely.

Image credits: SportingCP/X

5. Antony to Bayern Munich

Bayern are rumoured to be interested in Antony after his Betis loan spell, but it’s far from convincing.

Image credits: Antony/Instagram

6. Rodrygo & Endrick to Chelsea

Chelsea’s spending spree could continue, but a £151.5m move for the Real Madrid duo seems unrealistic.

Image credits: Real Madrid/X

7. Lamine Yamal to PSG

PSG wants the Barca wonderkid, but Yamal has repeatedly expressed loyalty to his club.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: 7 Cricketers who own restaurants

IPL Fun Doubled: Enjoy Virat Kohli's Favorite Corn Chat While Watching

Vinicius Jr to Alvarez: Top European clubs plot fresh transfer moves

IPL 2025: Rishabh to Sanju- 5 Youngest batsmen to score century