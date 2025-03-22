user
user

HMD Barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7,999 | Check features and other details

HMD Global launches a Barbie-themed flip phone in India, blending nostalgia with a playful design. Featuring a Unisoc T107 SoC, dual displays, and a Barbie-themed UI, it offers a unique mobile experience.

HMD barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7999 check features and other details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global has introduced this unique Barbie-theme flip phone in the Indian market this week. The device's 2.8-inch screen, which is reminiscent of Nokia flip phones from the past, won't keep you interested in Reels or your fave Netflix series. A phone with a Barbie motif comes in pink, including the charging case, battery, back covers, stickers, lanyards, and charms.

HMD Barbie smartphone: Features and specifications

A Unisoc T107 SoC, 64MB of RAM, and 128MB of onboard storage power the HMD Barbie Phone. A microSD card may also be used to increase the capacity to up to 32GB. The phone has two displays: a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display that shows messages and calls, and a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display.

Also Read | iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

It has a weight of 123.5 grammes and runs the basic S30+ operating system, which naturally has a Barbie-themed user interface. It has a Malibu Snake game with a beach theme and Easter eggs with a Barbie theme. In addition to being Barbie pink, the keypad has flamingo, hearts, and concealed palm tree designs that light up at night. When activated, a "Hi Barbie" tone is used to greet users.

Indeed, the phone also features an LED flash and a 0.3MP back camera. A 1,450mAh detachable battery with a pink colour option powers the Barbie Phone. A 4G SIM, a 3.5mm audio connection, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C charging are further connectivity choices.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea offers FREE JioHotstar with new prepaid plans for IPL 2025 – Check details!

HMD Barbie smartphone: Price and availability

The HMD Barbie Phone, a simple flip phone, was released in India for Rs 7,999. It is available for purchase on the HMD website.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed! gcw

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 gcw

Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mah battery launched in India here is how much it costs check features price and more gcw

Vivo Y19e with 5500 mAh battery launched in India | Here's how much it costs

Recent Stories

Kerala: CPM's M.V. Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal dmn

Kerala: CPM's MV Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal

IPL 2025 kkr vs rcb cricket live score kolkata knight riders royal challengers bengaluru indian premier league scorecard streaming hrd

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB LIVE updates: Will rain play spoilsport in season opener?

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake MEG

Princess back story to Evil Queen's death: 11 major script changes in Snow White remake

Kidney Health 101: Some hidden risks of carbonated beverages on your body RBA

Kidney Health 101: Some hidden risks of carbonated beverages on your body

DGGI intensifies enforcement against offshore online gaming firms, targets 700 platforms ahead of IPL season dmn

DGGI intensifies enforcement against offshore online gaming firms, targets 700 platforms ahead of IPL season

Recent Videos

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon
Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo SHOCKS Fans: KKR Doomed to Lose IPL 2025 Title?

Video Icon