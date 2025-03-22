HMD Barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7,999 | Check features and other details
HMD Global launches a Barbie-themed flip phone in India, blending nostalgia with a playful design. Featuring a Unisoc T107 SoC, dual displays, and a Barbie-themed UI, it offers a unique mobile experience.
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Global has introduced this unique Barbie-theme flip phone in the Indian market this week. The device's 2.8-inch screen, which is reminiscent of Nokia flip phones from the past, won't keep you interested in Reels or your fave Netflix series. A phone with a Barbie motif comes in pink, including the charging case, battery, back covers, stickers, lanyards, and charms.
HMD Barbie smartphone: Features and specifications
A Unisoc T107 SoC, 64MB of RAM, and 128MB of onboard storage power the HMD Barbie Phone. A microSD card may also be used to increase the capacity to up to 32GB. The phone has two displays: a 1.77-inch QQVGA cover display that shows messages and calls, and a 2.8-inch QVGA inner display.
It has a weight of 123.5 grammes and runs the basic S30+ operating system, which naturally has a Barbie-themed user interface. It has a Malibu Snake game with a beach theme and Easter eggs with a Barbie theme. In addition to being Barbie pink, the keypad has flamingo, hearts, and concealed palm tree designs that light up at night. When activated, a "Hi Barbie" tone is used to greet users.
Indeed, the phone also features an LED flash and a 0.3MP back camera. A 1,450mAh detachable battery with a pink colour option powers the Barbie Phone. A 4G SIM, a 3.5mm audio connection, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C charging are further connectivity choices.
HMD Barbie smartphone: Price and availability
The HMD Barbie Phone, a simple flip phone, was released in India for Rs 7,999. It is available for purchase on the HMD website.