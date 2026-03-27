After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her later relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika says she is in no rush to find a partner. She is currently focused on her personal growth and professional ventures. While she acknowledges that companionship is meaningful, she firmly believes it is not essential. If love comes her way again, she insists it will be entirely on her own terms, not dictated by societal expectations.

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