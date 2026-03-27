Malaika Arora OPENS Up On on Dating Rumours, Calls Them ‘Irritating’; Read On
Malaika Arora has once again addressed the constant buzz around her personal life, sharing how repeated dating rumours have started to annoy her, and why she now chooses to laugh them off instead
Dating Rumours Have Become More Irritating Than Entertaining
Malaika Arora admitted that the endless speculation about her love life no longer amuses her. From being linked with different people after casual outings to public appearances sparking gossip, she says the chatter has reached a point where it feels repetitive and frustrating. Instead of reacting strongly, she has learned to treat it lightly, almost like background noise.
Finding Humour in Gossip with Arhaan Khan
One of the more relatable aspects of her response is how she deals with it at home. Malaika revealed that she and her son, Arhaan, often laugh at the rumours together. This shared sense of humour has helped her detach from the negativity and avoid letting public perception affect her personal peace. Turning gossip into a joke has become her coping mechanism.
Love on Her Own Terms, Not Public Pressure
After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her later relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika says she is in no rush to find a partner. She is currently focused on her personal growth and professional ventures. While she acknowledges that companionship is meaningful, she firmly believes it is not essential. If love comes her way again, she insists it will be entirely on her own terms, not dictated by societal expectations.
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