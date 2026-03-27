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Dhurandhar 2 Star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date With His Father Goes Viral
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed for selfies with restaurant staff on a Mumbai trip, accompanied by Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The unusual public appearance went viral instantly.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted on a casual trip in Mumbai, visiting a renowned cafe in Chowpatty with Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. The eatery uploaded a photo on social media of the trio grinning joyfully with workers.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date
The photo, uploaded by Benne restaurant on Instagram, shows Ranveer smiling while taking a selfie with a black T-shirt, white hat, and sunglasses. Deepika stood behind him in a black T-shirt, flashing a peace sign and smiling, her hair in a bun and sunglasses in hand. Jagjit Singh Bhavnani stood behind them, while the workers gathered for a moment.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date
The post's caption said, "Something and everything is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty."
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Dosa Date
Deepika's excursion came shortly after she attended a live concert by sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. She was joined by her sister-in-law, Ritika Bhavnani, and mother-in-law, Anju Bhavnani, and she was dressed in a red, gold, and black attire with her hair wrapped in a bun.
About Dhurandhar 2
On the job front, Ranveer was recently seen in Dhurandhar 2, a spy action thriller that was released in theatres on March 19. A sequel to the 2025 film, it chronicles his character Hamza Ali Mazari's ascension through Karachi's underworld while tracing his roots as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
About Dhurandhar 2
Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi play major parts in the film.
Deepika Padukone's Work Front Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again and is preparing for King with Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to release in December 2026 and stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
She will also star in filmmaker Atlee's forthcoming big-budget production, alongside Allu Arjun.
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