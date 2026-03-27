Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi play major parts in the film.

Deepika Padukone's Work Front Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again and is preparing for King with Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to release in December 2026 and stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

She will also star in filmmaker Atlee's forthcoming big-budget production, alongside Allu Arjun.