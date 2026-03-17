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Malaika Arora’s Stunning Saree Grabs Attention for Its Jaw-Dropping Price Buzz; Check Here
Malaika Arora turned heads at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s intimate wedding, but it wasn’t just her elegance that grabbed attention—her stunning saree also sparked buzz for its surprisingly hefty price.
A Private Wedding Ceremony Actress
Kritika Kamra and TV host Gaurav Kapur celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai, on March 11. The event was attended only by close family members and a few friends, keeping the celebration simple, elegant, and away from the usual grand celebrity spotlight.
Malaika Steals the Spotlight
Among the notable guests, Malaika Arora emerged as the highlight of the evening. Known for her impeccable fashion choices, she captivated everyone with her graceful presence. Her look struck the perfect balance between classic charm and modern elegance, making her the most talked-about celebrity at the wedding celebration.
A Designer Saree Worth Lakhs
Malaika chose a stunning saree from renowned designer label Gauri & Nainika. Reportedly priced at around ₹2.79 lakh, the saree quickly grabbed attention for its luxurious value. The hefty price tag, close to ₹3 lakh, sparked conversations online, making it one of the most discussed celebrity outfits from the event.
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Intricate Design and Styling
The saree featured exquisite gold lace embroidery along the borders, complemented by a vibrant multi-coloured lattice pattern. Delicate sequins and floral beadwork added a subtle shimmer. Draped in a traditional style with a long pallu, the outfit highlighted its intricate craftsmanship while enhancing Malaika’s graceful and poised appearance beautifully.
Elegant Accessories and Makeup
Keeping her accessories refined, Malaika paired the saree with a Kundan choker, matching earrings, bangles, and statement rings. Her sleek low bun with a centre parting added sophistication. Soft smokey eyes, a hint of blush, and a glossy lip shade completed her look, perfectly elevating her timeless and elegant style.
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