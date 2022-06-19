Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her cleavage in sexy-sheer bodycon dress

    First Published Jun 19, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    On Sunday, June 19, Disha Patani shared sizzling images from a photoshoot in a cut-out bodycon dress with her Instagram followers.
     

    One of Bollywood's most beloved actresses is Disha Patani. The Ek Villain 2 actor is a frequent social media user, and she frequently spoils her followers with her stunning photos, exercise videos, and dance routine videos. 
     

    With her exciting postings, the Malang actress never fails to leave her followers amazed. In keeping with the trend, the actress posted breathtaking images of herself in a cleavage-baring bodycon dress on Instagram on Sunday, June 19.
     

    The actress was wearing a stylish v-neck beige outfit, and she looked stunning in the picture. The actress' flawlessly toned physique was on full show thanks to the body-hugging clothing. 
     

    Disha, who wore little makeup and a glossy lip colour while striking a pose for the camera, looked stunningly gorgeous with her wavy hair left open. 
     

    As we continue to scroll, we are shown another blurry but captivating image of Disha striking a magnificent posture for what appears to be a photo session. She placed an emoji instead of a caption on her post.

    The picture quickly received more than 9 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website, and many followers commented with fire and heart emojis.
     

    This isn't the first time Disha's sensual images have ignited the internet. Disha previously uploaded two hot photos of herself doing a mirror selfie in a swimsuit. She added a fire emoji when she shared the picture on Instagram.
     

    Disha first shared a photo showing off her curves while wearing a black bikini top and red low-waist trousers. In a selfie taken in front of a closed mirror, the actress has a messy hairstyle and exudes doll-like beauty as she displays her flawlessly toned body. As we scroll farther, the actress may be seen glowing in a red bikini. Disha is seen holding a pink rose in her palm in the final image of the post, her slender thighs in the background. Also Read: Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday celebration started; Pooja Hegde launches CDP

    Regarding her career, Disha most recently appeared in the 2016 movie Radhe, which starred Salman Khan. She will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, and Ek Villain Returns. The actress has a compelling schedule of projects coming up. Also Read: (Video) "Will think twice before I speak my heart": Sai Pallavi on her Kashmir genocide remarks

