Malaika Arora: New Photoshoot Is Too Hot to Handle, Sets Internet Ablaze
Malaika Arora just dropped a new glamorous photoshoot, and the pictures are going viral like anything! In every photo, she's looking absolutely stunning. Fans are loving her new look and can't stop dropping comments.
Malaika Arora’s new photoshoot goes viral online
Stuns at 52 in new photoshoot
In her new shoot, 52-year-old Malaika Arora shows off her killer style. Fans are all praises, saying she looks absolutely gorgeous in every single picture.
Glamorous green attire steals the show
Eye-catching pose by the poolside
Dazzling silver dress steals the scene
Known for item numbers and dance reality judging roles
Just so you know, Malaika Arora has been away from the big screen for years. However, she occasionally appears in item numbers and is a popular judge on TV dance reality shows
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