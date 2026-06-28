Mirzapur and Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni has made serious allegations against the makers of Ped Palki. The actor claimed non-payment of dues, threats, and assault, sparking attention online.

Actor Satendra Soni, known for his performances in Mirzapur, Laapataa Ladies, and several other projects, has levelled serious allegations against the makers of the upcoming film Ped Palki. In an emotional video shared on social media, the actor broke down while claiming that he was not paid his full remuneration. He further alleged that he was threatened and physically assaulted after demanding his pending dues.

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Claims Of Non-Payment And Sudden Exit

According to Satendra, he travelled to Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of Ped Palki, directed and produced by Pushpendra Singh, who previously helmed Ajmer 92. The actor claimed he received only ₹50,000 as an advance before the shoot, while the remaining payment was promised during the filming schedule. However, after completing most of his scenes, he alleged that his shoot was abruptly wrapped up. He further claimed that he was asked to vacate his hotel room within 10 minutes after seeking his pending payment.

'It Felt Like I Was Being Kidnapped'

In the comments section of his post, Satendra made further allegations against Pushpendra Singh and his wife, Pragati Chouhan. He claimed that while he was walking with fellow actors Sridhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma, the couple allegedly followed them in a car and assaulted him on the road. The actor alleged that he was forcibly dragged into the vehicle, his phone was snatched, and he feared he was being kidnapped. He also claimed that Sridhar Dubey was pushed into the car during the incident and that his shirt was torn in the scuffle.

Actor Says He Is Safe Now

Calling the filmmaker and his wife "frauds," Satendra urged fellow actors and technicians to avoid working with them. In a fresh update shared with fans, the actor confirmed that he has safely returned to Mumbai after facing what he described as a traumatic ordeal. The makers of Ped Palki are yet to issue an official response to the allegations.