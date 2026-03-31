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Malaika Arora’s Fitness Secrets Revealed: How She Stays Ageless, Strong and Radiant
Malaika Arora continues to inspire fans with her incredible fitness and timeless glow. Even today, her disciplined routine, clean lifestyle, and dedication to wellness play a key role in keeping her healthy.
Malaika Arora is known for her ageless beauty and enviable fitness. Even in her 50s, she maintains a toned physique through a disciplined lifestyle. Her routine is not about quick fixes but consistent effort, combining workouts, mindful eating, and self-care practices that focus on overall well-being rather than just appearance.
Her fitness routine includes a mix of yoga, strength training, and Pilates. Malaika often shares glimpses of her workouts, proving that flexibility and core strength are key. Yoga plays a major role in her routine, helping improve posture, balance, and mental calm, making her fitness journey holistic and sustainable.
Diet also plays a crucial role in her fitness. She prefers clean, home-cooked meals, rich in nutrients and low in processed ingredients. Hydration is another important factor, along with mindful eating habits. She believes in balance, occasionally indulging but maintaining discipline to support her overall health and energy levels.
Apart from physical fitness, Malaika focuses on mental wellness and self-love. She prioritises rest, meditation, and a positive mindset. Her approach proves that staying fit is not just about workouts but creating a balanced lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind consistently.
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