Malaika Arora Calls Out Gender Double Standards Around Ageing; Read On
After three decades in the spotlight, Malaika Arora reflects on ageing, confidence, and gender bias—calling out how women face constant scrutiny while men largely escape similar questions
Calling Out The Double Standards Around Ageing
Malaika Arora pointed out the unequal way ageing is discussed for men and women. She noted that women are repeatedly asked to justify their beauty, relevance, and desirability as they grow older, while men are rarely put under the same microscope. For her, this imbalance reflects a deeply ingrained societal bias that needs to change.
Confidence Beyond Physical Appearance
Malaika shared that her sense of self is no longer tied only to how she looks. While she acknowledges that appearance often becomes the first point of judgment, she emphasised that true fulfilment comes from emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Feeling motivated, passionate, and driven matters far more than external validation.
Owning Every Phase Of Life Without Apology
Describing herself as being in her “prime,” Malaika said she is enjoying this stage of life with a strong sense of purpose. She urged women to embrace their journeys confidently, rather than letting age define them. According to her, self-worth should never be reduced to numbers, and every phase deserves celebration without explanation.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.