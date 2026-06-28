Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram's director Nandini Reddy opened up about the actress's work ethic and how she shot for an energetic song despite morning sickness. Keep scrolling to know more!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Maa Inti Bangaram is roaring at the box office, and there's no denying that. The actress has won hearts and a raging number. Well, the celebration of this film marks a double victory for her, as not only is the film basking in all the love, but she is also expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

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Yes, you read that right. After a viral video that showed Samantha's baby bump in a white t-shirt, fans were elated to know that she is going to embrace motherhood soon. Now, Maa Inti Bangaram director Nandini Reddy revealed that Samantha shot for an energetic song in the film despite feeling morning sickness. Yes, you read that right.

Nandini Reddy On Samantha's Work Ethics

During an interview with iDream Media, Nandini Reddy opened up about Samantha's work ethic and sheer professionalism she brought to the sets of the film. Apparently, Reddy found out about Samantha’s pregnancy when they were shooting the Thassadiya song. “I was very happy. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever,” she shared.

“At first, she didn’t say anything. A minute later, she said, actually, I’m carrying and suffering from morning sickness. It was during the early part of pregnancy. From there, we took care during the rest of the shoot. Luckily, the action portions were already shot,” added Nandini.

Samantha On taking Maternity Leave

During the success meet of her movie, Samantha hinted at taking maternity leave. She said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. But I am very, very happy, and after that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans.”