During her appearance on the latest show Lock Upp, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja opened up about her husband Chi Chi's alleged affairs and how she felt about the same. Keep scrolling to know more!

The witty, bindaas queen Sunita Ahuja has officially entered Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza on June 27 along with fellow contestants. She has already won hearts with her bubbly nature and outspoken personality. Govinda's wife is known for striking candid conversations, and there's no denying that. Now, with her latest appearance on the show, she spoke about Chi Chi - Govinda having alleged multiple affairs. Some felt she was sharing too much information; some felt she was being sarcastic. Well, you may find it out for yourself.

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Sunita On Govinda Having Multiple Affairs

Reading out one of the headlines associated with Sunita, she said, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband.” When asked to explain the statement, she said, "Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, actors do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him)."

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When Govinda Allegedly Shot Himself

Talking about the incident when Govinda allegedly shot himself in leg, by accident, she said, "Sun rahe ho Chi Chi toh sun lena bhaiya, kyunki ghutno pe goli tabhi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Voh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola. See, I am the truth. Main toh Bombay mein thi nahi, kitne logon ne bola ki maine hi maar diya. Main toh Khatu Shyam mein thi. Nishana chukta nahi mera (If you're listening, then listen carefully, brother. A bullet only hits someone's knees when there's a reason for it. I wasn't lying about that either. See, I am the truth. I wasn't even in Mumbai, so many people said I was the one who did it. I was at Khatu Shyam. And I never miss my target)."

About Lock Upp Season 2

The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Featuring actors such as Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, alongside reality TV personalities including Shreya Kalra, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary and others.