Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ

Lucien Laviscount, the star who garnered acclaim and recognition for his performance in the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris, might be the actor considered by the makers to play the iconic character of James Bond and might likely replace Daniel Craig.

We all have grown up watching the iconic James Bond films. These films have been a part of our childhood. Even now, we love to watch it. Undoubtedly, James Bond is the most iconic cult character that world cinema has ever had.

Cinema lovers and film connoisseurs are thrilled to know who could be the next James Bond after the nuanced star Daniel Craig said goodbye to the franchise. Recently, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that she wants to cast an actor that can take forward the famous character and its legacy for the next fifteen years. According to a global entertainment publication report, young actor Lucien Laviscount, known for his performance in Emily In Paris, might be the new 007.

The report also stated that producers and makers feel that the 30-year-old star is the apt and perfect choice to play the iconic character of James Bond. A source closely involved in the development related to the film franchise got quoted saying, "Lucien ticks all of the boxes. He is a super-talented actor and is extremely handsome. In the past 18 months, he has won new fans since he joined Emily In Paris. Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look."

However, Lucien Laviscount's sting with the famous show 'Big Brother' is a minus point when it comes to him bagging the role of James Bond. The source shedding light on this point said, "He appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara Broccoli, who is very taken, with him."

Besides Lucien Laviscount, prominent Hollywood stars including big names like Henry Cavill (Man Of Steel), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton Season 1), Tom Hardy (Mad Max), and Idris Elba (Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom) have also been considered by makers to essay the iconic character of Bond.