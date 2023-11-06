Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora hot pics: Latest pictures of 50-year-old diva you shouldn't miss

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 7:48 PM IST

    Malaika Arora, at the age of 50, continues to exhibit a fashion sense that remains unmatched. Her timeless beauty extends beyond her impeccable figure and flawless skin. Be sure not to overlook these captivating pictures where she elegantly and sensually poses for the camera.

    article_image1

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    In latest photos Malaika Arora posted on her instagram she exudes an irresistible allure that one should not miss.

    article_image2

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Malaika Arora goes braless as she strikes a sultry pose showcasing her flawless physique in a vibrant neon green long shrug. 

    article_image3

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Her hair boasts a playful blend of multicolored highlights, featuring shades of red, green, yellow, and blue. She elegantly coordinated her high heels with the vibrant hue of her outfit.

    article_image4

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, model, and television personality known for her work in the Indian entertainment industry.

    article_image5

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    Malaika is also known for her stunning fashion sense and her frequent presence on the red carpet and at high-profile events. She has often been a trendsetter in the fashion industry and is regarded as a style icon. Her fitness regimen is renowned, as she diligently adheres to a strict workout routine and is frequently seen outside gyms. Furthermore, she she is actively engaged in practicing yoga.

    article_image6

    Malaika Arora/ Instagram

    She is well-respected for her contributions to the world of fashion and entertainment in India and continues to be a prominent figure in the industry.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture ATG

    Alia Bhatt wishes 'baby tiger' Raha on her first birthday; drops picture

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT rkn

    Thug Life: Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan starrer title poster OUT

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

    Recent Stories

    Baahubali to Size Zero-7 best movies of Anushka Shetty RBA

    Baahubali to Size Zero-7 best movies of Anushka Shetty

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC

    Spotted - Isha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene SHG

    Spotted: Esha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, says health ministry snt

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, claims health ministry

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Steve Smith optimistic as Australia eyes World Cup semifinal berth in a tough competition

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon