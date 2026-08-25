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DIY Room Freshener: House Smelling Funny? Make This Awesome Room Freshener in 5 Mins
Is a weird smell bothering you even after cleaning the house? Ditch those expensive, chemical-filled room sprays from the market. Here’s how you can make a 100% natural, chemical-free room freshener at home in just a few minutes.
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Image Credit : AI Image
Super easy to make
Even after a thorough cleaning, sometimes a strange smell lingers in the room. We often buy expensive, chemical-heavy room sprays to fix this. But you can easily make a natural room freshener at home using just rose water and essential oils. It's simple, and you get to pick your favourite fragrance!
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Ingredients you will need
You don't need a lot of things for this spray. Just get these items ready: 1 cup of water, 2 tablespoons of rose water, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 8 to 10 drops of essential oil (like lavender, lemon, or mint—your choice!), and one empty, clean spray bottle.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
How to prepare it
First, pour one cup of water into a clean spray bottle. Add 2 tablespoons of rose water to it. Next, put in one teaspoon of baking soda and give the bottle a gentle swirl. The baking soda helps absorb bad odours. Finally, add 8-10 drops of your favourite essential oil. Close the lid and shake it well. Your homemade room spray is ready!
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How to use it
Lightly spray it in the air around the room. It's perfect to use just before guests arrive or right after you've finished cleaning. Before spraying on curtains or fabrics, always test it on a small, hidden corner first. And don't forget to shake the bottle well before every use!
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Image Credit : Grok AI
Which fragrance is the best?
Wondering which scent to pick? For a fresh feeling, go for Lemon. To create a calm and peaceful vibe, use Lavender. If you want an energetic atmosphere in the room, Peppermint is a great choice.
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Image Credit : freepik
Important points to remember
Keep the spray away from your eyes, face, and skin. Make sure it's out of reach of children and pets. Avoid spraying it directly on food items or electronic gadgets. It's best to make this spray in small batches; a fresh mix is always more effective than an old one.
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