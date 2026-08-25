Rashmika Mandanna made her first public appearance after recovering from a hip injury, arriving hand-in-hand with Vijay Deverakonda at Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy's son's engagement in a stunning green Anarkali

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda once again grabbed attention with their latest public appearance. The duo arrived hand-in-hand at the engagement ceremony of Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy's son, instantly becoming one of the evening's most talked-about guests.

The appearance was particularly special for Rashmika as it marked her first public outing after she suffered a hip injury while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. While Vijay looked dapper in an all-black velvet bandhgala ensemble, Rashmika stole the fashion spotlight in a regal bottle-green Anarkali.

Rashmika Mandanna's Regal Bottle-Green Anarkali

Rashmika opted for a bottle-green Anarkali from designer Sureena Chowdhri for the engagement ceremony. The ensemble, priced at Rs 89,900, was crafted from silk velvet, giving it a rich and festive appearance.

The matching dupatta was also made from silk velvet and featured intricate aari and zardozi detailing. The embroidery extended across the neckline, hemline and dupatta, adding a traditional yet luxurious touch to the outfit.

Rashmika kept the rest of her look elegant and understated. She wore her straight hair open with a centre parting and completed the ensemble with a statement choker and a studded kada.

The overall styling struck a balance between grandeur and simplicity, making the outfit a natural fit for an intimate yet star-studded engagement celebration.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Steal The Spotlight

Rashmika's appearance was made even more noticeable by Vijay Deverakonda, who accompanied her to the celebration.

Vijay opted for a sophisticated all-black look, pairing black trousers with a short velvet bandhgala. His understated outfit complemented Rashmika's richly detailed green ensemble without taking attention away from her look.

The two arrived holding hands, and their coordinated appearance quickly became a talking point among guests and fans. Their chemistry once again drew attention, with the couple's entrance becoming one of the most photographed moments from the event.

Rashmika's Recovery After Her Hip Injury

Rashmika had been away from the public eye after suffering a hip injury on the sets of Mysaa. The actor had earlier opened up about her recovery journey on Instagram, revealing that the injury had forced her to take bed rest.

She described Mysaa as one of her "most aggressive" films and admitted that she had suffered multiple injuries in succession. The actor also acknowledged that she needed to pay more attention to her body instead of pushing herself constantly.

During her recovery, Rashmika spent much of her time at home. She shared glimpses of herself solving puzzles, reading, watching shows, attending meetings and focusing on skincare and haircare.

She also spoke candidly about missing her regular workout and running routine. Since physical activity had been an important part of her lifestyle, being unable to exercise proved difficult for the actor.