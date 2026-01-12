Mahhi Vij Clarifies ‘Abba’ Controversy, Defends Nadim Nadz Amid Social Media Buzz
TV actress Mahhi Vij has slammed people who are linking her with Nadim Nadz. Mahhi shared a video on social media where she is seen lashing out at trolls. In this video, she explains why her daughter calls Nadeem 'Abba'.
Mahhi Vij wrote 'I love you' for Nadim Nadz
Mahhi Vij recently announced her separation from husband Jay Bhanushali. She then posted 'I love you' for her friend Nadeem's birthday, sparking rumors they are dating.
Mahhi Vij's daughter calls Nadeem 'Abba'
When Mahhi was trolled, her friend Ankita Lokhande defended her, saying Nadeem is a father figure. Ankita said Tara calls him 'Abba'. Mahhi has now explained why.
Mahhi Vij furious at trollers
Mahhi Vij said about her relationship with Nadeem, 'Nadeem is my best friend and always will be. You have dirtied the word 'Abba'. Shame on you. I spit on you for writing nasty things about Nadeem and me. It's not just about me. So many people respect him. You can stoop to such a filthy level.'"
Why does Mahhi Vij's daughter call Nadeem 'Abba'?
Mahhi slammed the media, saying they can't accept her mutual separation from Jay. She clarified Tara has called Nadeem 'Abba' for 6 years, a joint decision with Jay.
Mahhi Vij also got angry at the media
Mahhi ended by cursing people, saying, 'For those talking like this about someone so close to my heart and soul, hell is not far.' Her video caption read: 'Shame on the media and everyone doing this. All you fake followers getting me trolled can go to hell.'"
