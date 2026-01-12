- Home
Actor Jay Bhanushali and actress Ankita Lokhande responded to dating rumours linking Mahhi Vij with Nadeem Nadz, clarifying their bond and urging fans to stop trolling and respect their personal lives.
Actor and TV host Jay Bhanushali reacted to rumours linking his ex-wife Mahhi Vij with Nadeem Nadz, which sparked heavy trolling online. The speculation began after Mahhi, recently separated from Jay, shared a heartfelt birthday post for Nadeem on Instagram, referring to him as her “best friend,” prompting netizens to assume a possible romantic connection.
Mahhi chose to stay silent publicly, but her friend, actress Ankita Lokhande, stepped in to defend her. Ankita posted a long message on Instagram Stories, asking fans to stop the trolling. She clarified that Mahhi and Nadeem share a fatherly bond, not a romantic one, and that Nadeem has always been a supportive figure in both Mahhi and Jay’s daughter Tara’s life.
Jay appreciated Ankita’s defence and publicly commented, agreeing with her statements. Ankita explained that some relationships are built on trust, respect, and long-term emotional bonds. She emphasised that outsiders should not judge without knowing the full story and praised Nadeem for consistently supporting people, including herself, during difficult times in life.
In conclusion, Ankita urged everyone to respect Mahhi, Jay, and Nadeem’s personal lives. She expressed her love and support for Mahhi and Jay as co-parents and highlighted Nadeem’s positive role in their lives. She reminded trolls that negativity only hurts, adding, “Let people live their lives. Karma is watching.”
