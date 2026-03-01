Punjabi singer Karan Aujla kicked off his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 in New Delhi, performing for over 75,000 fans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He made a dramatic zip-line entry and also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Grand Opening in New Delhi

The wait was worth it for fans in the national capital as Punjabi singer Karan Aujla began his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a grand show in New Delhi. Aujla opened his India tour with a high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where more than 75,000 fans gathered to watch him live. The singer made a dramatic entry by zip-lining above the crowd while performing his song "On Top." Throughout the concert, Aujla performed several of his popular tracks, keeping the crowd on their feet. Fans sang along and cheered as the singer delivered a power-packed set to kick off his India tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Innovation (@team.innovation) After the show, Aujla also took to his Instagram account to share glimpses of the concert with fans. Along with the pictures, the 'Winning Speech' hitmaker wrote a caption that read, "Does this look sold out to you ?DELHI SHUTDOWN." View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM AUJLA (@karanaujlaglobal)

Karan Aujla Meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Ahead of the concert, Karan Aujla also met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Sharing a video from their meeting on Instagram, the Chief Minister spoke about the singer's influence and Delhi's growing cultural scene. "Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don't just perform they move generations. And Delhi? We're not just part of the culture. We're shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter," she wrote.

P-POP CULTURE India Tour Schedule

The New Delhi concert was organised and promoted by Team Innovation. The P-POP CULTURE tour is part of Aujla's global tour, which started in Abu Dhabi in late 2025. The tour also includes shows in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India.

The India leg of the tour will continue from February to April 2026. After New Delhi, Karan Aujla will perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3, with special Holi-themed shows planned. The tour will then move to Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29. In April, the singer is set to perform in Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10, and Ludhiana on April 12. The India tour will cover a total of 11 cities across the country.