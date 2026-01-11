- Home
After Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali confirmed their separation, Mahhi’s emotional post and daughter Tara calling Nadim Nadz ‘Abba’ grabbed attention, leaving fans curious about his role in her life.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Confirm Separation After 14 Years
Popular television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have officially confirmed their separation after months of speculation. Married for 14 years, the couple stated that the decision was mutual and taken with understanding. Soon after the announcement, Mahhi shared an emotional social media post for someone she called her “best friend, safe space and forever,” instantly sparking curiosity and discussions among fans online.
Who Is Nadim Nadz? The Man Behind Mahhi’s Emotional Post
The post led many to ask: who is Nadim Nadz? Nadim is a well-known media professional and producer associated with Salman Khan Television (SKTV). He has worked behind the scenes on several television projects and shares a strong professional and personal bond with Salman Khan. Over the years, Nadim and Mahhi have developed a close friendship that goes beyond work.
Tara’s ‘Abba’ Birthday Post Deepens Fans’ Curiosity
In her heartfelt note, Mahhi spoke about disagreements, silences, and arguments, yet emphasized that their bond always returns to the same place of trust. Adding to the buzz, Mahhi and Jay’s daughter Tara’s Instagram page shared a sweet birthday message for Nadim, calling him “Abba.” These emotional posts have only deepened fans’ curiosity and conversations online.
