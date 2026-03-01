- Home
Vipul Shah ki film 'The Kerala Story 2' ne box office pe dhoom macha di hai. Pehle din thodi-bahut kamai ke baad, doosre din iski collection mein 100-200 nahin, balki poore 520% ka zabardast jump aaya hai. Chaliye dekhte hain film ne kitna kamaya.
Kamakhya Narayan Singh's direction, 'The Kerala Story 2', saw a bumper jump in its earnings on the second day. It grew by almost 520% from Day 1, earning about ₹4.65 crore. With this, the film's total collection is now around ₹5.40 crore.
The story of 'The Kerala Story 2' is based on 'Love Jihad'. Because of its controversial topic, the Kerala High Court had put a temporary 15-day stay on its release. The court also asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review it again. But, after the makers appealed, the film was released on the evening of February 27.
