- Home
- Entertainment
- Women's Day Special: Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and More: 7 South Actresses set to rule the box office in 2026
Women's Day Special: Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan and More: 7 South Actresses set to rule the box office in 2026
Women's Day is coming up on March 8th, and it's going to be a big celebration. Let's look at 7 powerhouse actresses from the South who are all set to create a storm at the box office in 2026 with their killer film lineups.
1. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the top actresses in the South, will be seen in two films this year. Her movies 'Bole Chudiyan' and 'That is Mahalakshmi' are slated for a 2026 release.
2. Nayanthara
South's 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara has a massive year ahead with about seven films releasing. She will create a huge buzz at the box office with movies like 'Dear Students', 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', 'Mannangatti Since 1960', and 'Patriot', among others.
3. Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna, who recently got married, is all set to create a stir with her upcoming films this year. She will appear in movies like 'Myasa' and 'Ranabali'. Both films are currently being shot.
4. Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde will feature in three South Indian movies in 2026. She has 'Jana Nayagan', 'Kanchana 4', and another untitled film in her kitty. Fans are eagerly waiting for these movies to release.
5. Kajal Aggarwal
South actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in one film in 2026. She will appear in the movie 'I Am Game', which is currently in the shooting phase.
6. Sreeleela
Sreeleela is making waves at the box office and has become a top choice for filmmakers. This year, her two films 'Parashakti' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' are set to release.
7. Trisha Krishnan
Popular actress Trisha Krishnan will appear in three films in 2026. Her upcoming movies are 'Karuppu', 'Vishwambhara', and 'Ram'. Two of these films are in post-production, while one is still being shot.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.