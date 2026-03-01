Sangeetha was staying near to the family home during her visit. Their contact progressed, and Vijay's parents finally offered marriage. According to reports, Vijay's family flew to London to meet hers before confirming the wedding plans.

The pair married on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which was followed by a banquet in Chennai. Despite religious differences—Vijay is Christian and Sangeetha is Hindu—the wedding ceremony followed Hindu rituals, with a subsequent celebration in the city.