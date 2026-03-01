- Home
Jason Sanjay reportedly unfollowed Thalapathy Vijay throughout his divorce procedures with Sangeetha Sornalingam on adultery allegations, fuelling speculation about family issues.
Celebrity family news spreads quickly, especially when followers act like detectives and monitor social media. Recently, internet's focus shifted to filmmaker Jason Sanjay following rumours that he may have unfollowed his father, actor-turned-politician Vijay, on social media amid allegations of their split.
According to reports, Jason Sanjay has unfollowed his father on Instagram, which has immediately spread throughout fan networks. Some social media users, however, claim that Jason may not have followed Vijay's account in the first place, leaving the situation ambiguous. The development emerged when information about the actor's marital condition began to circulate online.
The family has received public attention due to divorce allegations involving Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. According to ANI, Sangeetha has filed a divorce suit with the Chengalpattu Family Court. The suit apparently alleges that Vijay had a "extramarital relationship with an actress." However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has made an official public comment to verify or refute the charges.
Sangeetha, of Sri Lankan Tamil descent and raised in the United Kingdom, married Vijay in 1999. She was a British citizen before marriage, with family ties in Sri Lanka, where her father was an industrialist who eventually moved to the United Kingdom.
Her relationship with Vijay apparently began outside of film business circles. Following the success of the film Poove Unakkaga, Sangeetha paid the actor a visit to Chennai's Film City to congratulate him. After the encounter, Vijay invited her to his home and presented her to his parents, director S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar.
Sangeetha was staying near to the family home during her visit. Their contact progressed, and Vijay's parents finally offered marriage. According to reports, Vijay's family flew to London to meet hers before confirming the wedding plans.
The pair married on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, which was followed by a banquet in Chennai. Despite religious differences—Vijay is Christian and Sangeetha is Hindu—the wedding ceremony followed Hindu rituals, with a subsequent celebration in the city.
The couple welcomed two children. Their first kid was born in 2000, and the second in 2005. Over the years, the children made brief appearances in Vijay's films, including Vettaikaaran and Theri.
Vijay, who just founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has kept his personal life private despite being a well-known public figure. As of now, neither party has officially confirmed the divorce claims.
